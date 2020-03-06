‘A mission with a rodeo’: Rodeo Austin kicks off with 25th annual Cowboy Breakfast

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Brace your boots, rodeo season is coming.

Rodeo Austin served a free Texas-sized cowboy breakfast Friday morning outside the Long Center for the Performing Arts.

The smell of fresh frontier-style biscuits and gravy led the tent train to other meats and donuts for a hearty meal to start the day. The folks planning to attend the many events Rodeo Austin has in store will need the calories.

Rodeo Austin offers everything from live music, a fair, stock show and of course the rodeo — but that’s not all. BBQ Austin also starts this weekend at the rodeo grounds.

“This is the culmination of a year’s worth of hard work by about 1,000 volunteers,” immediate past president Lance Lively said. “We like to say we’re a mission with a rodeo.”

All of the funds this weekend, and during the actual rodeo which runs March 14-28, help the organization provide scholarships “to deserving young men and women to go to school here in Texas.”

Past years have been fruitful.

“Last year, we gave about $2 million back to the youth of Texas,” Lively said. They lasso roughly that amount every year but do hope to exceed it this year.

“We obviously want to see that go up,” Lively said.

And there’s a good chance it will, if the breakfast attendance is any indication.

“I’ve never seen it this crowded this early,” Lively said.

One of those in the dense crowd was German-turned-Texan-turned-Austinite, Sarah Figueroa. She brought her son Nico out to catch the festivities. This year is her fifth attending without hesitation.

“Every year I think about it, ‘OK, 6 a.m. Can I do this?’ and yes, it’s awesome!” Figueroa exclaimed.

When asked if the event has become an Austin tradition for her, she said: “I think so, yeah it definitely has … there’s just so much to do.”

With her and countless others doing so, kids can go to college. The meaning isn’t lost on Lively.