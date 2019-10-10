A group is fighting to get Confederate statues reinstalled at UT campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group is pushing to get Confederate statues that were removed in 2017 returned to the UT Campus.

The group, Sons of Confederate Veterans, argued to the fifth circuit court of appeals the removal of the statues was a violation of free speech. The suit also alleges UT violated the agreement with Major George Washington Littlefield when he donated them decades ago.

The statues were removed after an infamous white supremacist protest in Virginia, where three people were killed.

In January the Texas State Preservation Board voted to remove a controversial “Children of the Confederacy Creed” plaque from the state capitol. The vote was unanimous and took less than five minutes. Members of the board included Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker of the House, Dennis Bonnen.