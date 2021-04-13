A first look at Texas Children’s new hospital in north Austin to open in 2024

Off of Lakeline Mall Drive and close to the Lakeline Park and Ride, the north entrance to the campus provides quick access to the parking garage and to the outpatient building for primary and specialty care. (Renderings by Page via Texas Children’s Hosptial)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s a first look at a new children’s hospital now set to open in north Austin in 2024.

Texas Children’s Hospital released renderings of the state-of-the-art, $485 million facilities slated to be built in northwest Austin at 9835 North Lake Creek Parkway.

Texas Children’s Hospital Austin, a comprehensive health care campus for children and women, will be located at 9835 North Lake Creek Parkway, near US183N and SH-45N. It will provide inpatient services in the hospital, numerous subspecialty services in the outpatient building and more than 1,200 free parking spaces. The campus will be served by a Texas Children’s-operated central utility plant for reliable services 24 hours a day. (Renderings by Page via Texas Children’s Hosptial)

The hospital and outpatient building are designed to complement Central Texas landscapes and provide whimsy at the campus entries with undulating curving glass and outreaching canopies with rich woodtones. (Renderings by Page via Texas Children’s Hosptial)

Between the outpatient building and the parking garage will lie a beautiful outdoor space to connect with nature through dining, exercise, gathering, exploration or respite. (Renderings by Page via Texas Children’s Hosptial)

The main hospital entrance faces east to engage the community and provide wayfinding for families entering the campus from the north (off of Lakeline Mall Drive) or from the south (off of North Lake Creek Parkway). The curving glass and warm, engaging canopies are beacons to guide the public to the campus entrances. (Renderings by Page via Texas Children’s Hosptial)

Texas Children’s Emergency Center entrance will be clearly noticeable and accessible when first entering the campus entrance off of North Lake Creek Parkway, making finding the emergency center less stressful for families during times of high anxiety. (Renderings by Page via Texas Children’s Hosptial)

Hospital officials say they should break ground on construction this spring. Architecture firm Page provided the renderings of the 365,000-square-foot building that will hold 52 hospital beds. It will also expand OB/GYN services for the Austin area and care of neonatal and pediatric intensive care patients. The facility will also have an adjacent 170,000-square-foot building to connect families to numerous subspecialties within the hospital.

It was originally set to open near the end of 2023, but now the completion date is sometime during the first quarter of 2024. Texas Children’s Pediatrics is the nation’s largest pediatric primary care network and has 10 locations around the Austin area.