A first look at Texas Children’s new hospital in north Austin to open in 2024

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s a first look at a new children’s hospital now set to open in north Austin in 2024.
Texas Children’s Hospital released renderings of the state-of-the-art, $485 million facilities slated to be built in northwest Austin at 9835 North Lake Creek Parkway.
Hospital officials say they should break ground on construction this spring. Architecture firm Page provided the renderings of the 365,000-square-foot building that will hold 52 hospital beds. It will also expand OB/GYN services for the Austin area and care of neonatal and pediatric intensive care patients. The facility will also have an adjacent 170,000-square-foot building to connect families to numerous subspecialties within the hospital.
It was originally set to open near the end of 2023, but now the completion date is sometime during the first quarter of 2024. Texas Children’s Pediatrics is the nation’s largest pediatric primary care network and has 10 locations around the Austin area.