A drowning child and a 70-foot fall: AFD awards heroes who saved the day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Not all heroes wear capes. Some suit up to fight fire and some just happen to be in the right place at the right time. No matter the situation, they decide to act and by doing so, save lives.

The Austin Fire Department recognized a packed room of those heroes Monday morning — a room filled mostly with firefighters lined up along the back wall. Their families and retirees sat before them waiting for their names to be called.

The presentation is part of their quarterly awards.

A teenager sat amongst the crowd. He was also being honored as a hero.

I was shocked. I couldn’t actually believe I did that. Gomez

Last summer, 14-year-old Yahir Gomez noticed a child under the water at his apartment complex’s pool and pulled him from it. He performed CPR and got the water out of his lungs. His mom called 9-1-1 in the meantime. Firefighters asked Gomez his name before leaving.

AFD gave Gomez a “Letter of Commendation” for his actions. He said of being recognized, “I wasn’t expecting this to happen to me. I feel honored. I feel good that I’m here receiving this award.”

It’s always a team effort… They lowered me down and hauled me up. You have to be at the right place at the right time. No one person could have affected this by themselves. Dalton Ray

The department also honored many firefighters. Dalton Ray was one of them. He received a “Medal of Merit.” Ray, with the help of his fellow firefighters, rescued an 18-year-old man who fell more than 70 feet down a chimney at the Dobie Center in Austin.

Ray said of being recognized, “It’s awesome. You know, we all get into this job to help people.”

“For us, it’s just doing our job…” Ray said. “It’s a really satisfying feeling when y’all come together and practice for these events: those one-offs, events like this. It’s awesome when it comes together and works out.”