AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS officials addressed longstanding burnout among EMS personnel that has contributed to some of the department’s increased vacancies during a public safety commission meeting Monday.

ATCEMS Asst. Chief Teresa Gardner said there are 163 department vacancies. Some of the factors contributing to this figure include increases in ATCEMS’ vacancy rates, limited recruitment staff availability and EMT application requirements in place.

However, Gardner added there has been significant burnout impacting staffing volumes.

“It’s been a difficult two years. We’ve had the pandemic, we’ve had Uri, we’ve had a number of significant events in the field that have led to people changing careers,” she said. “We’ve had a number of retirements that have happened over the past year, and it has been a difficult time for folks to maintain their careers here.”

As a result, she said several former employees have left the department for positions in other healthcare roles, as well as those leaving the field entirely.

In an effort to fill vacancies, ATCEMS outlined the following recruitment strategies: