‘A Day of Giving’ debuts in Austin to support families experiencing homelessness

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Salvation Army Austin is asking the community to come together to reach its goal of $500,000 in donations during A Day of Giving on Thursday.

The day-long fundraiser will benefit Austin’s Rathgeber Center for families experiencing homelessness. Maj. Lewis Reckline with the Salvation Army says this inaugural event will help the numerous local families that struggled to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of people either took a cut in pay…. some businesses closed, and it really affected a lot of people. We saw that in the amount of people that came into our facilities, we saw it in the amount of people asking for help, and you also see that in folks that want to give, but they can’t because it affected them personally… from the client to the donor,” Maj. Reckline said.

A $40 donation allows one person to spend one night in the facility while a $280 donation pays for a week.

The Salvation Army’s goal of $500,000 would provide more than 12,000 nights in the center, Maj. Reckline says.

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to answer phones and take donation information throughout the day. The shifts are two and a half hours from 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Austin Area Command (4700 Manor Road). The space will have social distancing. Sign up to volunteer here.

Ways to donate to A Day of Giving (Thursday, July 8)

Phone-in: (512) 605-1410

Text GIVE to (512) 598-5979

Donate online here