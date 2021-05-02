Austin’s camping ban to be reinstated — what happens next?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s still a divide on what should happen next with the homeless population in Austin.

This comes after the public camping ban was reinstated by voters in Saturday’s election.

There are a still a lot of questions, and many are eager for a solution.

The push for voting yes to Proposition B — to bring back camping restrictions — was successful, but now some are worried what happens next.

Rupal Chaudhari is the Owner and CFO of Homewood and Hampton Inn Suites in Northwest Austin. She’s on edge as city officials have already made plans for Candlewood Suites, which is right next to her hotels. Austin city leaders are working to convert it into housing solely for the homeless.

“I’m not sure what’s the right plan,” Chaudhari said. “I think the city is failing to address this completely. So they’re thinking they’ll buy Candlewood, house people and the problem will just disappear? No.”

Those camping near downtown, UT Austin or other public places not designated as a site by the city can get in trouble legally now.

Ben Nakhaima, a homeless advocate on the board for the Texas homeless Network, wishes voters didn’t approve Proposition B. But he just wants to get people off the streets.

“I think the key here is urgency…I would only encourage people to go ahead to not only stay on the council, but the key here is the county court commissioners and make sure they not only divert money to mental health, but to housing as well,” Nakhaima said.

Chaudhari wants another option that doesn’t involve housing near her businesses’ front doors, or homes. So, she’s leading a lawsuit–against the city–to stop the purchase of the Candlewood Suites.

“What is the plan?,” Chaudhari asked. “They [the city] have responsibility toward the tax payers…toward the community.”

The camping ban doesn’t go into effect until May 11. The City has not yet discussed how it plans to enforce new restrictions.