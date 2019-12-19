Austin Energy increases program incentives deal, aims to conserve energy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One Austin Energy program aims to save customers money while helping the city save energy.

It’s a program called Power Partner. At present, Austin Energy is offering nearly $150 in rebates and incentives for customers who decide to invest in a smart thermostat and give the city access.

Mary Pustejovsky is one of over 33,000 customers who has made the change to a smart thermostat.

“I found the Ecobee for $150 so I thought it’s basically free and Austin Energy is going to pay me to buy this thing and save money on my electric bill? Great!” she exclaimed.

Austin Energy officials said this change could have a big impact on the state’s power grid by being able to drive down the usage during peak times.

“It reduces it so it doesn’t escalate to the next level,” Denise Kuehn, the energy company’s director of energy efficiency services said. “This is one of several options that ERCOT has designed, different programs so that overall the stability of the grid in the state of Texas can be maintained.”

Just this past summer, ERCOT urged customers to conserve electricity — twice — during high-demand days. Through the program, Austin Energy officials were able to lower those partner thermostats remotely even if the customer didn’t hear that warning.

“I mean to me it’s a no brainer. It’s free money and basically a free thermostat and it will save you money long term, so why not do it?” Pustejovsky said.

People who want to override the change in temperature can do so by simply readjusting the thermostat.

To learn more about the program, click HERE.