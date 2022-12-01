AUSTIN (KXAN) — Twenty local artists will receive thousands in grants at the ninth annual Black Fret Ball on Saturday. The annual event will take place at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, marking an in-person return of the ceremony.

A total of $250,000 will be awarded to 20 artists. Black Fret Ball has also collaborated with Austin-founded business Hopdoddy Burger Bar on the “Tuned In” campaign, where artists who receive the most fan voting will be awarded grants. A combined $50,000 in grants will be awarded to nine bands, including some from Austin, in the nationwide series.

This year’s grant recipients include:

Abhi the Nomad

Annabell Chairlegs

Aubrey Hays

Blackillac

Bonnie Whitmore

Buffalo Nichols

Daniel Fears

Graham Weber

Indoor Creature

Jo James

KVN

Me Nd Adam

Mélat

Money Chicha

Natalie Price

Nik Parr and The Selfless Lovers

Pussy Gilette

Quentin and the Past Lives

Scott Strickand

Urban Heat

The ball is open to Black Fret members and will begin at 6 p.m., according to a press release.

“This is going to be one of our most exciting awards seasons ever,” said Matt Ott, co-founder of

Black Fret, in the release. “The fact that we are giving grants not only in Austin but nine other markets is an incredible indicator that people everywhere love their live music and want to support it. To those in Austin, Colorado and Seattle, please join us! And to all the other great music cities out there we look forward to supporting your music in the future!”

Over the nine annual balls, Black Fret has provided more than $3.5 million in direct financial support to area musicians, with $1.5 million provided to support local music businesses.

To learn more about the Black Fret Ball, click here.