AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A downtown Austin site at the center of a years-long lawsuit is on the verge of being purchased for $95 million.

According to court records, a company called Third and Congress Owner LLC has agreed to purchase three downtown parcels owned by WC 3rd and Congress LP — an entity owned by World Class Holdings, Nate Paul’s embattled real estate investment firm.

The deal would be for 53,920 square feet on two sides of The Austonian condo tower, but that relatively small space could hold over 1 million square feet of towering office or residential space. The land is currently occupied by a surface parking lot fronting Third Street and low-rise buildings at the corner of Colorado and Second streets. The deal still requires the approval of a Travis County judge. It’s unclear what Wildcat’s plans are for the site if the sale goes through; attempts to reach Wildcat for comment were unsuccessful.

