95-year-old longtime swimmer takes one final visit with family to Barton Springs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Barton Springs is an iconic piece of Austin’s history.

Families have visited for decades, including a 95-year-old Austinite who has been hundreds of times over the years, but her latest trip might be her most memorable.

Carolyn Remesat has seen Austin change quite a bit, and one of her favorite spots even has a new backdrop.

“Do you remember this is Barton Springs?” said Dana McConnell, Carolyn’s grandson, talking to his grandmother. “I know where we are, but it has changed.”

The skyscrapers that overlook the natural springs weren’t around when Carolyn started swimming there, but the diving board was.

“She has been coming here her whole life,” McConnell said. “The diving board is across … “

“Yep, right over there,” Carolyn said, as she pointed.

Dana asked his grandmother if she remembered how cold the water is.

“You get used to it,” Carolyn said.

It’s harder for Carolyn to get around these days, so she wanted her family to come together and take her out for one last memorable trip together at the place she swam every day for years.

“It is really kind of nostalgic to bring her back here and show her this for the last time,” McConnell said.

Carolyn said she met many friends over the years and made many memories, but visiting with her family on this day meant a lot.

“Life goes by before you know it,” Carolyn said. “So if you want to do anything, do it now while you have time.”