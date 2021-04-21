911 call center may be axed at Austin Police Department, a $16M funding decrease

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Austin City Council members will vote on an ordinance that would create an Emergency Communications Department to handle 911 calls, separate from Austin Police Department.

This is the latest item up for a vote in the city’s efforts to reimagine public safety.

If approved, 222 civilian positions within APD’s current call center would be transferred out of the police department. The move would decrease funding for APD by more than $16 million.

The Austin Police Association told KXAN it’s supportive of the change, as long as professional standards are met.

