91-year-old man diagnosed with dementia last seen in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old man with dementia who went missing Friday afternoon.

Bobby Jack Williams was last seen around 4:16 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Rutland Drive, APD says. Williams is described by police as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He’s about 5-foot-10 and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts and tan shoes.

Police say he drives a 2009 black/white Jeep Wrangler with Texas license plate number: HTL7566.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Austin Police Department’s Missing Persons unit at (512) 974-5250.