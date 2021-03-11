Group of men rob southwest Austin jewelry store ‘smash and grab’ style in February

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department needs help identifying a group of robbers that targeted a jewelry story in southwest Austin last month.

The robbery took place Feb. 13 at about 6:48 p.m. at a store in the 2900 block of South Capital of Texas Highway.

First, two suspects entered the store before the robbery and stayed inside until it happened, APD reported. Then, other suspects entered, conducted a “smash and grab” and threatened one of the workers. They all ran away from the jewelry store and possibly left in a car.

No one was hurt, according to APD. Here are the suspect descriptions as provided by police:

Suspect 1: Black man in his late teens to mid-20s, unknown height and a medium build, last seen wearing a black and white checkered facemask, gray hoodie and gray sweat pants

One of the suspects accused of robbery a southwest Austin jewelry store in February (APD Photo)

Suspect 2: Black man in his mid-20s, unknown height and medium to heavy build, last seen wearing a black mask, black jacket, red and black checkered flannel shirt, black pants and black shoes

One of the suspects accused of robbing a southwest Austin jewelry store in February (APD Photo)

Suspects 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7: All Black men in their teens, unknown heights, fully covered in heavy clothing, masks and gloves

Group of suspects who robbed southwest Austin jewelry store on Feb. 13 (APD Photo)

Detectives ask anyone with information about the robbery to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.