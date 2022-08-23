AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Central Texas animal shelter said nine dogs who were recently saved from certain euthanasia are ready for local fosters.

Austin Pets Alive! told KXAN Monday the nine dogs came from an all-outdoor shelter in South Texas.

That shelter, which APA! did not name, said it was at risk of flooding due to an approaching tropical system.

The dogs arrived in Austin late Sunday night and were vaccinated. They are now ready for fosters.

If you can foster Backpack, Calculator, Notebook or the six other dogs, please apply on APA!’s foster page or email foster@austinpetsalive.org or dfp-lead@austinpetsalive.org.

Here are some pet safety reminders from APA! during potential floods: