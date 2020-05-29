9 Austin pools to reopen next week but not Barton Springs, Deep Eddy

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Shipe Pool in Austin_297806

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City of Austin leaders announced Friday that public pools will begin to reopen in June on alternating days.

The city will reopen nine pools the first week of June, starting with three on Monday. But it still has not set a date to reopen Barton Springs or Deep Eddy Pool

According to the Parks and Recreation Department, the pools chosen to reopen are based on the levels of appropriately certified lifeguard staff. Splash pads will remain closed for the immediate future. PARD has also canceled its swim team program for 2020.

The full list of pools and the days they are reopening can be found below:

  • June 1
    • Govalle Pool – Open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Lap lanes will be closed.
    • Rosewood Pool – Open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. One lap lane will remain open.
    • Shipe Pool – Open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Lap lanes will be closed.
  • June 2
    • Big Stacy Pool – Open on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and weekends from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Monday, Friday and Saturday. Lap swimming only allowed on weekdays.
  • June 5
    • Mabel Davis Pool – Open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Two lap lanes will be open.
    • Northwest Pool – Open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Six lap lanes will be open.
    • Walnut Creek Pool – Open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Monday, Wednesday and Sunday. Three lap lanes will be open.
  • June 6
    • Bartholomew Pool – Open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Monday, Wednesday and Friday. One lap lanes will be open and slides will be closed.

