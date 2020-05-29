9 Austin pools to reopen next week but not Barton Springs, Deep Eddy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City of Austin leaders announced Friday that public pools will begin to reopen in June on alternating days.

The city will reopen nine pools the first week of June, starting with three on Monday. But it still has not set a date to reopen Barton Springs or Deep Eddy Pool

According to the Parks and Recreation Department, the pools chosen to reopen are based on the levels of appropriately certified lifeguard staff. Splash pads will remain closed for the immediate future. PARD has also canceled its swim team program for 2020.

The full list of pools and the days they are reopening can be found below: