9 Austin Fire Department members deploy to areas affected by Hurricane Ida

Damage in Houma, Louisiana after Hurricane Ida (KXAN Photo/David Yeomans)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Personnel and equipment from the Austin Fire Department were deployed to help areas affected by the devastation from Hurricane Ida.

Austin Fire said a total of nine AFD members deployed to Louisiana on three different teams.

Three AFD members deployed with Texas Task Force 1 as a part of the Type 1 Urban Search and Rescue team. The team left on Aug. 27 and was staged in Lafayette, Louisiana.

On Monday, four additional AFD members and one engine were deployed as a part of a Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System all-hazard response team requested from Louisiana.

  • Damage in Houma, Louisiana after Hurricane Ida (KXAN Photo/David Yeomans)
  • Damage in Houma, Louisiana after Hurricane Ida (KXAN Photo/David Yeomans)
  • Damage in Houma, Louisiana after Hurricane Ida (KXAN Photo/David Yeomans)
  • Damage in Houma, Louisiana after Hurricane Ida (KXAN Photo/David Yeomans)
  • Damage in Houma, Louisiana after Hurricane Ida (KXAN Photo/David Yeomans)
  • Damage in Houma, Louisiana after Hurricane Ida (KXAN Photo/David Yeomans)
  • Jeremy Hodges climbs down the side of his family’s destroyed storage unit in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Houma, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Two additional AFD members were deployed as a part of the Lone Star State Type 3 Incident Management Team on Monday.

Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Sunday. The storm’s landfall came exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina left its own trail of destruction through New Orleans and other cities along the Gulf Coast.

