8th annual Trail of Lights Fun Run to draw thousands

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Trail of Lights Foundation is hosting it’s 8th annual fun run on Saturday.

The 2.1 mile course will bring together walkers and joggers for a holiday atmosphere to get their workout in.

The route will start at the Zilker Holiday Tree and move through the beautiful Austin Trail of Lights. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best holiday costume.

The experience includes the option of a free cup of hot cocoa at the finish line, warm up sessions before the race, free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Ferris wheel and carousel rides and a shirt.

As of about 4 p.m. on Saturday, a representative from the Trail of Lights Foundation said there were about 9,000 people registered for the race. On an average night, about 28,000 people attend.

The Trail of Lights will have it’s official grand opening on Dec. 10 and will be running through Dec. 23 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

