$8M from Austin police budget may be redirected to open city family violence shelter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several city leaders discussed a project Wednesday to convert a hotel into Austin’s first family violence shelter in more than a decade, which will be paid for using millions redirected from the police budget.

Mayor Steve Adler, five City Council members along with the county and district attorney held a news conference with The SAFE Alliance, a local family violence prevention organization. They will talked about a proposed $8.1 million investment in a new shelter.

The money, they said, will come from the council’s decision to redirect funding from the Austin Police Department’s budget.

The council will vote at Thursday’s meeting on this shelter project. Once members get approval, they said the city will work toward an agreement with The SAFE Alliance to manage the city-owned shelter and provide various services.

Kelly White, the co-chief executive officer for The SAFE Alliance, said this new partnership with the city would help double the organization’s shelter capacity, which she called “huge.”

The City Council members joining the news conference Wednesday included Greg Casar, Ann Kitchen, Paige Ellis, Kathie Tovo and Alison Alter. County Attorney Delia Garza and District José Garza also took part and provided comments.

Casar said the city has not finalized which hotel will be used for the shelter and will not disclose the exact location due to safety concerns for survivors.

“This vote will save lives for survivors of child abuse, sexual assault, exploitation and domestic violence,” he said.

Several council members said this action is connected to the city’s larger response to homelessness because those experiencing it are often victims of family violence, too.

“As a community we have to do everything we can to prevent, to mitigate violence and crime and homelessness before it happens,” Mayor Adler said.