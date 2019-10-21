88 income-restricted units to be built on West Gate Blvd., Austin Habitat for Humanity will help find buyers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin real estate developer, Momark Development, announced Monday it’s working with the City of Austin to build 88 income-restricted condominiums in south Austin.

The developer said the one-and-two bedroom condos will be priced between $163,000 and $185,000. They’re reserved for families making less than 80 percent of Austin’s median family income:

1 person household: $52,850

2 person household: $60,400

3 person household: $67,950

4 person household: $75,500

Austin Habitat for Humanity will help the developer and the city identify qualified buyers.

“There are very few new homes of any type being sold in the City of Austin for under $200,000 today, and that’s especially true in areas served by high-performing schools,” said Austin Habitat Vice President of Client Services Wayne Gerami. “This is one of very few income-restricted, for-sale Affordable housing developments under construction or even planned in Austin west of Interstate 35.”

