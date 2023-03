AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say an 87-year-old woman died on Feb. 23 in a crash between a sedan and two pickup trucks at FM 620 and Pecan Park Boulevard.

According to Wednesday’s APD announcement, Ivy Ford died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 11:17 a.m.

APD said both pickup drivers stayed and are cooperating with the investigation.

According to APD, this is Austin’s 15th deadly crash of 2023, resulting in 15 fatalities for the year.