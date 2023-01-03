AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police department made 85 DWI-related arrests during this holiday season’s “No Refusal” Initiative, in an effort to curtail drunk driving and related crashes.

The “No Refusal” period ran from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1. Of the 85 DWI-related arrests made, 43 of those were made via blood search warrants, 31 courtesy consented breath samples and 11 from blood samples with consent, per an APD release.

The following is a breakdown of the arrests with enhanced DWI charges:

Consent breath samples over 0.15: 13 arrests

Class A misdemeanor DWI with prior conviction: 11 arrests

Felony DWI with 2 or more prior convictions: 7 arrests

Felony DWI with a child passenger: 2 arrests

This marked a slight increase from last year’s 16-day initiative, when APD made 75 DWI-related arrests.