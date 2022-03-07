83-year-old man dead after Feb. 26 crash in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pickup truck driver died late last month after a crash at U.S. Highway 183 and Riverside Drive in southeast Austin.

The Austin Police Department identified that driver as Edward Brown, 83. The crash happened Feb. 26 just after 6:45 a.m.

APD said a Kia Sorento crashed into Brown’s pickup truck. Brown was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m. that day.

The person in the Kia stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.