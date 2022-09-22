AUSTIN (KXAN) — A national union is celebrating a successful vote this week by 800 Ascension Seton Medical Center nurses to officially join its ranks.

The National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United announced in a news release Thursday the nurses from Ascension Seton voted — with 72% in favor — to now become part of the largest nurses’ union in the country. In its statement, the union explained, “Nurses said they formed a union to win improved patient care standards and strong contracts, and they have seen NNOC/NNU’s proven track record of doing just that in Texas and throughout the country.”

KXAN reached out Thursday morning to Ascension Seton for comment about this unionization effort and will update this story once the health system shares any reaction.

Once the vote this week is ratified, the union said the Ascension Seton nurses will create a bargaining committee and begin working to negotiate their first contract with hospital administrators. There’s no timeline available yet on when that all will happen.

According to the union, nurses said they’d like to work with the hospital to address issues like short-staffing, recruitment and retention.

This vote comes at a time when other workers in Central Texas have pushed to unionize recently, including at several Starbucks locations in Austin as well as Tiff’s Treats.