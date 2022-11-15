AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Construction recently started downtown on what will be the tallest tower in Austin and all of Texas — but a new plan just emerged that would reach even higher.

Local developer Wilson Capital announced on Monday plans for Wilson Tower, a multifamily high-rise at the site of Avenue Lofts on Fifth Street. With construction expected to start next summer, Wilson Tower would include 450 apartments and rise 1,035 feet — topping the 1,022-foot height planned for the Waterline tower, currently digging down at 98 Red River St. and being co-developed by Lincoln Property Co. and Kairoi Residential LLC.

Wilson Tower would more than double the 515-foot height of nearby Frost Bank Tower and top Texas’ current tallest building — Houston’s 1,002-foot JPMorgan Chase Tower — by 33 feet.

