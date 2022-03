AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin fire crews rescued eight people who had been stuck in a stalled elevator for about an hour Saturday night, officials said in a tweet.

The incident took place at 605 Davis St., the address for Geraldine’s and Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt.

AFD officials said firefighters created a rigging system to hoist the elevator up to an even level and release those entrapped. Everyone got out safely, and crews repaired the elevator before bringing it back to ground level.