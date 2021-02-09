8 propositions headed to Austin’s May ballot, including strong mayor, camping ban

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a long day of discussions, Austin City Council voted to approve placing eight items before voters on the May ballot, some of which are city charter amendments and others are petition-driven ordinance changes.

KXAN is still awaiting details on the finalized language of these items from the city. The city tells KXAN it is waiting to hear from the city clerk who is clarifying the items with the council.

Council members agreed to the following ballot order for these items:

Proposition A – Regarding binding arbitration with the Austin Firefighters Association

Proposition B- Reinstating Austin’s public camping ban

Proposition C- To allow city council to provide for a director of police oversight who shall be appointed and removed as provided by future ordinance

Propositions D-H – City charter amendments proposed by Austinites for Progressive Reform PAC including a measure that would transition Austin from a city manager-led city government to a city government led by Austin’s mayor (known as strong mayor governance). This would also include the creation of a new Austin City Council district.

KXAN will be updating this developing story.