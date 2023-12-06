AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Housing Department announced Tuesday it is now accepting applications for $8 million available to aid residents with rental assistance and eviction prevention support.

The “I Belong in Austin” program is being administered by community organization El Buen Samaritano and “will provide financial assistance with rent, moving, and storage/relocation costs for tenants at risk of eviction,” city officials said in a Tuesday release. Those interested in applying for assistance can do so online.

El Buen Samaritano is poised to work alongside city leaders, the Texas RioGrande Legal Aid and Volunteer Legal Services to offer eviction prevention support, tenant relocation services and emergency rental dollars. The release added that those services will be available to community members in their preferred language.

“[I Belong in Austin] is literally saving lives by ensuring safe spaces for children, elderly and adults. The dignity of being housed brings hope, health, and happiness to many that are experiencing unimaginable situations,” Dr. Rosamaria Murillo, chief executive officer for El Buen Samaritano, said in the release. “We are honored to be a path to peace, health, and well-being for thousands of individuals at such a critical moment in their lives when they are a step away from being rendered unhoused.”

Following emergency rental experience work done during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said they’ve improved the distribution process. Those include walk-in hours to expand program access, a call center and the creation of a more intuitive and user-friendly online application process.

“There were many lessons learned through the RENT program, where we distributed more than $77 million to over 18,000 households. Most importantly, we have learned that the needs still exist; emergency rent assistance and eviction prevention is a critical step to help keep families housed, preventing them from sliding into our homeless population,” Nefertitti Jackmon, the City’s community displacement prevention officer, added in the release.