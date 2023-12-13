AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last week, 79 new Texas Highway Patrol troopers graduated from the final Texas Department of Public Safety Academy of 2023, DPS said in a news release.

The ceremony was held at Great Hills Baptist Church in Austin, with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick giving the keynote address.

“It is always a great honor to speak at the Trooper Academy Graduation,” Patrick said. “I have done so several times in the past. These men and women are joining what I believe is the best state police in the country. We owe them so much for what they do for us every day. As Lt. Governor, I have consistently pledged my unwavering support to the brave Texans in law enforcement who put their lives on the line to protect our great state. The Department of Public Safety is essential in maintaining the safety and security of our communities, and I am proud to stand with them in their commitment to upholding the law and safeguarding the rights of every Texan.”

According to DPS, each of the recruits in Class C-2023 were in an “Advanced Peace Officer School,” meaning they all have prior law enforcement experience. When the 14-week school first started on Sept. 5, there were 85 recruits. However, only 79 of them were successful in completing the school to graduate, the release said.

“We are honored that these 79 men and women have chosen to continue to serve as members of the Texas Highway Patrol,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in the release. “I know they will be tremendous assets to the department and help protect and serve the great people of the State of Texas.”

During the academy, trooper trainees had more than “430 hours of instruction,” according to DPS. Trainees received training, including trauma assessment, bleeding control and treatment of shock.

Trainees wrapped their training with a “Joint Field Training Exercise” to “utilize skills and knowledge” in 25 different scenarios, “ranging from vehicle pursuits to compliant driver traffic stops,” DPS officials said.

Other class highlights include: