75-year-old bombing victim awake and working to recover

The family of Esperanza “Hope” Herrera is asking for prayers for victims of the Austin bombings, as well as her as she works to recover from her injuries.

“Her first questions to Grandchildren when she awoke were ‘How’s Your job going?’ Or ‘How’s your Car running?’ This is the type of person our Grandmother is. Someone who is a giver & not a taker,” the family wrote in an update on a GoFundMe page set up to help with her medical expenses. It has raised more than $105,000 as of April 2, surpassing the initial goal of $85,000.

Herrera, 75, was hurt when a bomb, left on her front porch, exploded March 12. That same day another bomb went off, killing Draylen Mason and hurting his mother. In all, two people were killed and five hurt by the Austin bomber’s handiwork, not including the bomber who blew himself up.

Her family says while her body is broken — shrapnel in her body, broken legs, shattered kneecap, broken arm, amputated fingers and other wounds — her spirit is not.

“We are working hard with medical staff to ensure she walks again and is able to be the independent 4-Foot 7-Inch Firecracker that we all know & love!” the GoFundMe page said. Herrera spent Easter Sunday with her family, and her mother who she had taken care of before the explosion has been by her side every day.

