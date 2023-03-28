AUSTIN (KXAN) — After Central Health released its 2022 demographic report, it provided up-to-date information indicating how the overall report impacts low-income residents in Travis County.

The last time Central Health released a demographic report was in 2020, according to the website.

Among the key findings in the report, high cost of living and affordability is a regional issue that impacts Travis and surrounding counties, according to the Central Health website.

Furthermore, Austin is the key regional access point for healthcare, affordable housing, public transportation and social services, the report said.

According to the report, 75% of Travis County families live in poverty along the Interstate 35 corridor. Access to care continues to be a major barrier, regardless of proximity to care.

Forty percent of patients had at least one chronic condition, with the overall average at 2.5 per patient, the report said.

Central Health will hold a community conversation to go over the report at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

To read the report in full, go the Central Health website.