75% of total seats in UT classes will be filled by online students this fall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas at Austin students chose online classes as their preferred method of learning more than 75% of the time when registering for fall semester, the university said Tuesday.

Combined with professors and staff working remotely, the university said the campus population will be significantly less than what it typically has been.

“Given the current state of COVID-19 in Texas, and its future unpredictability, this broad reduction in population density will help us stay safe, maintain social distance and limit spread on the Forty Acres in the months to come,” UT interim president Jay Hartzell said.

Nearly half of the undergraduate population will take classes fully online while the rest are doing a blended option of on-campus and online classes. About 4,500 students are living in on-campus housing, and that’s significantly lower than the capacity of 7,300, the university said.

Only 5% of total class seats will be occupied by students taking classes solely in-person.

About 60% of professors will teach online classes only.

Here’s the breakdown:

Preliminary Course Registration Numbers as of Aug. 4 for Online vs. In-Person vs. Hybrid

Total Student Credit Hours by Instruction Mode

Online – 491,571 (76.5%)

Hybrid – 108,981 (17.0%)

In-Person – 41,472 (6.5%)

Seats Taken (unique registrations in a class)

Online – 172,689 (76.6%)

Hybrid – 40,739 (18.1%)

In-Person – 12,041 (5.3%)

Total Sections (classes) 11,586

Online – 7,035 (60.7%)

Hybrid – 2,733 (23.6%)

In-Person – 1,818 (15.7%)

The university said the numbers will change a little when the add/drop period starts Aug. 21, but changes won’t be significant so they will “still reflect the general landscape of online vs. in-person education” for the fall semester.