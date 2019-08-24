72-year-old woman missing in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen in central Austin.

APD says Jill Boruck Knaggs was last seen at 10 a.m. at her home on the 3900 block of Peterson Avenue, which is off W. 39 1/2 street. She was headed toward a nearby grocery store, but police say they don’t know if she made it there.

Knaggs is about 5-foot-4-inches tall, about 150 pounds with short white hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with 3/4 sleeves, blue jean shorts, blue and gray sandals with an olive green handbag with a black car key fob attached to a lanyard on the outside. She may be driving a white Honda civic with Arizona license plate BSK7699.

Police say she may answer or identify herself as “Boruck” and that she may be heading toward Tucson, Arizona. Detectives are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about where she is should call 9-1-1.