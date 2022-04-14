AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five months later, a little girl’s life has turned around thanks to a new heart.

April is National Donate Life Month, and that’s what this little girl is all about.

Seven-year-old Yolanda received her new heart at Dell Children’s Medical Center right before Thanksgiving.

She was born with a heart defect and has had multiple surgeries.

On Thursday, she met with the nurses and doctors who cared for her.

Yolanda said she feels much better. She even dances on TikTok videos, which she loves to make.

“I feel good. I feel great. I have a lot more energy, like I feel like I am perfect for myself,” she said.

Dell Children’s only started transplanting hearts in 2020.

Since then, doctors have performed more than a dozen and have at least another 10 patients waiting.