7 truckloads of food donations roll into food bank, first delivery from ‘Souper Bowl’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first truckloads of donations from this year’s Souper Bowl of Caring roll into the Central Texas Food Bank Wednesday.

Seven tractor-trailers loaded with peanut butter, cans of tuna and chicken, spaghetti and canned fruit and vegetables will drop off the goods donated at H-E-B and Randall’s grocery stores at 10 a.m.

“This is food that we can use immediately,” said Amelia Long, director of community engagement at the Central Texas Food Bank. The donations will start going back out to groups that distribute it to people in need across the organization’s 21-county service area. “So that’s soup kitchens, it’s food pantries, it’s shelters and social service agencies where people are going to get food.”

Over the next couple weeks, Long said they expect anywhere between three and eight more tractor-trailers full of food to arrive. This is the Food Bank’s largest annual drive, and this year the goal was to raise $1.5 million in food and cash donations.

The donations will roll in at 10 a.m. KXAN will stream the event live on our Facebook page. Watch to see the total amount of food and money raised this year.