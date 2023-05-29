AUSTIN (KXAN) — A swarm of bees reportedly attacked and hurt seven people near a south Austin park, according to local paramedics, but no one required a trip to the hospital.

Austin-Travis County EMS posted on Twitter Monday evening that this happened at 10001 Burleson Road, which is the address listed for Richard Moya Park south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. According to a tweet, paramedics “evaluated & treated all patients, none required transport to the hospital.”

Paramedics initially asked asking people to avoid the area, but they said they would be clearing the scene soon.

Firefighters from the Austin Fire Department also responded to this call.