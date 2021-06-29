7 nonstop flights added to Austin airport through Allegiant Air

File – In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Allegiant Air added seven new, nonstop flight routes through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

The low-cost airline, which flies out of the South Terminal at AUS, says the new routes are set to start this year on Nov. 18.

The new flights out of Austin will go to these cities:

Amarillo, Texas via Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA)

via Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) Louisville, Ky. via Louisville International Airport (SDF)

via Louisville International Airport (SDF) Orange County, Calif. via John Wayne Airport (SNA)

via John Wayne Airport (SNA) Provo, Utah via Provo Airport (PVU)

via Provo Airport (PVU) Sioux Falls, S.D. via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD)

via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) S pringfield, Mo. via Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF)

via Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) Tulsa, Okla. via Tulsa International Airport (TUL)

Amarillo is one of four new cities included in Allegiant’s offerings. Melbourne, Fla., Washington D.C. and Minneapolis, Minn are the others.

Allegiant says the flights out of AUS will start at $39 for one-way tickets.