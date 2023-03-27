Congress Avenue between 8th and 11th Streets is closed for Country Music Television events the week of March 27, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Erica Brennes)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The CMT Music Awards will soon be live from the live music capital of the world.

For the first time, the icon award ceremony will air from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center on Sunday, April 2. It’s not just the show and the big names tied to it that’s drawing in the big crowds — now, there’s an entire week devoted to it.

Here’s how to attend the “CMT Music Awards Week” events:

CMT Hot 20 Countdown: Live in Austin

Wednesday, March 29

CMT’s Cody Alan, Carissa Culiner and Marley Sherwood will record a special taping

of “CMT Hot 20 Countdown: Live in Austin” with appearances by CMT Music Awards co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson and Lonestar.

Registration is required to be in the audience. Attendees must be ages 18 and older. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

CMT Music Awards Outdoor Stage

Wednesday, March 29

Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban and Tyler Hubbard will each take the stage for a special performance from downtown Austin.

Registration is required to be in the audience, with no walk-up attendees allowed.

Only guests who have pre-registered will be admitted, with no other viewing areas possible.

CMT Crossroads: The Black Crowes & Darius Rucker

Friday, March 31

Darius Rucker and The Black Crowes are set to headline the next installment of critically-acclaimed music series “CMT Crossroads.” The longest-running music series will be filmed in front of a live audience in downtown Austin, with registration required to be in the audience.

No walk-up attendees will be allowed, with only pre-registered guests able to attend. No other viewing areas possible.

CMT Block Party

Saturday, April 1 & Sunday, April 2

This free two-day event, hosted by CBS Austin’s Trevor Scott, includes live music, artist meet-and-greets, free swag, games and multiple chances to win tickets to the Moody Center for the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

There will be music by DJ Cassandra and performances from Hannah Ellis, Matt Koziol and William Clark Green on Saturday. On Sunday, DJ Cassandra will be back out there with a live DJ set, along with performances from Angel White, Danielle Bradbery and Tiera Kennedy.

No pre-registration is required for the event.

CMT Music Awards Ram Trucks Stage

Saturday, April 1 & Sunday, April 2

Rising country stars Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney & Nate Smith will headline the outdoor Ram Trucks Side Stage on Saturday.

Leading into the 2023 CMT Music Awards, hosts Cody Alan, Carissa Culiner and Marley Sherwood welcome county music superstars as they arrive at the Moody Center. Country stars Midland & Jon Pardi are set to kick up the energy on the CMT Red Carpet with a live performance of their nominated song, “Longneck Way To Go.”

Registration is required to be in the audience, with no walk-ups allowed. Only guests who have pre-registered will be allowed in.

Registered fans will receive additional specific information about how to get to each

event and which items are allowed or prohibited.

A number of events will impact area traffic in the downtown. Here are the traffic closures you’ll want to look out for.