7 APD officers involved in deadly shooting were justified in use of force, says DA

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County District Attorney has determined that the seven Austin police officers involved in a deadly shooting in 2018 were justified in their use of force.

On Feb. 19, 2018, APD officers and SWAT were led on a chase after 23-year-old Thomas Alvarez hijacked a taxi cab. The chase ended in southeast Austin at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Edge Creek Drive.

Negotiators and the SWAT team were called in to help but the police say the situation escalated when they Alvarez pointed a gun at them. Police say seven officers opened fire when Alvarez pointed his weapon at them a second time.

The DA’s office determined that the use of force demonstrated by the seven officers was justifiable under Texas law and will not be presenting this case in front of a grand jury for a possible indictment.