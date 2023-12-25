In addition to food, Friends also provided clothing and blankets to those in need.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “They’re our roommates,” said Colleen Womack, a shift manager at Friends bar on Sixth and Brazos, talking about the unhoused community living downtown.

She greeted many of them by name as they walked through the front door Christmas Day.

The business hosted a giveaway Monday where staff handed out clothes, shoes, blankets and food to people experiencing homelessness.

Following a stint of violent crime downtown the last couple of weeks – including a homicide on Congress Avenue and an officer-involved shooting on Sixth Street – Friends want to turn things around.

“When things happen on this street, we really try to band together,” Womack said.

Live music played at Friends during the giveaway.

She said the now annual and multi-holiday giveaway idea was spearheaded by Jorge, the bar’s kitchen manager Jorge Trejo.

On Thanksgiving, the bar held a similar event while also collecting shoes, clothes, blankets and donation for the Christmas giveaway.

“You can’t have a bar down here without having a connection also with the people who also inhabit down here,” Womack said.

Staff at the bar plan to keep the tradition going for years to come.