AUSTIN (KXAN) – As you can imagine, Downtown Austin is quiet because of Thanksgiving, but one Sixth Street bar decided to stay open for the holiday.

Along with serving up drinks, Friends Bar distributed food to Austin’s unhoused community. It’s the third year the bar has hosted its “Friends-giving” event.

‘Give a little bit back’

Along with giving out 200 plates of hot food, the bar distributed blankets as well. The idea came to the bar’s Kitchen Manager Jorge Trejo.

“We’re lucky we have a meal and everything,” Trejo said. “There’s people out there that don’t, so we try to give a little bit back.”

Trejo said he wants people to feel loved and supported.

“They’re not alone,” Trejo said. “There’s people actually that care for them.”

‘You feel that support’

Michael Moon said he’s excited for the turkey and rolls.

“I opened it,” Moon said. “It smells so good.”

But ultimately, Moon said this food means more to him than just a warm meal.

“You feel that support. So it’s great. It’s nice to have,” Moon said. “It means a lot. Really it does. That’s what the holidays are about.”

The bar staff also collected clothes, blankets and shoes Thursday. They plan on passing those out on Christmas Day.