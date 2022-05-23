AUSTIN (KXAN) — A northwest Austin pet store is asking for help finding a $6,000 cockatoo taken from the store this weekend.

The bird’s owner said Lemon Grab, a sulphur and citron-crested cockatoo, went missing from the Gallery of Pets store around closing time Sunday afternoon.

The bird’s owner said someone grabbed the bird and walked out. The store shared a clip of its surveillance video with KXAN from around the time it believes the bird was stolen.

Lemon Grab is a support pet for an employee at the store, the bird’s owner said. The cockatoo is young and needs to be fed by hand.

A report has been filed with the Austin Police Department, the owner said. There’s a $1,000 reward for Lemon Grab’s return. KXAN has reached out to APD for additional information.