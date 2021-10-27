6,500 Austin Energy customers without power as strong storms pummel area

Strong storms hit the Austin area around 5 a.m. Wednesday, soaking the KXAN viewing area and knocking out power to at least 6,500 Austin Energy customers. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thunderstorms packing heavy rain, lightning and strong winds knocked out power to around 6,500 Austin Energy customers Wednesday morning.

A band of thunderstorms hit around 5 a.m., prompting a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all Central Texas counties in the KXAN viewing area. The storms are moving quickly through the area and should be out by 7 a.m., presumably allowing crews to get out and fix issues safely.

⚠️ We’re monitoring the storm moving through our service area & have crews responding to outages.



🚘 If you come across downed power lines during your morning commute, know what to do. https://t.co/MnEEKsmRrX pic.twitter.com/3SPgtZQHUn — Austin Energy (@austinenergy) October 27, 2021

The largest outage is in northwest Austin, according to Austin Energy’s outage map. The Anderson Mill and Jollyville areas have around 2,600 customers without power, and around 1,700 customers in east Austin are without power as of 5:45 a.m.

Bluebonnet Electric said via Twitter its crews have restored power to around 1,300 customers near Manor.

