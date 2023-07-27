AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, or TDHCA, awarded nearly $65 million to Austin community groups addressing homelessness, according to Austin Mayor Kirk Watson.

“About $60 million has been earmarked to support the planning for and expansion of the non-congregate shelter model in Austin with a City goal of establishing an estimated 700 additional bed capacity,” Watson said.

According to a city newsletter, $5 million would go to Caritas of Austin and LifeWorks for housing stabilization, which includes emergency rental assistance.

At LifeWorks, CEO Susan McDowell said the award would go toward efforts of addressing youth homelessness and providing life-changing services like housing, counseling and workforce training.

“Through this collaborative partnership with the city and state, we continue to champion the belief that every young person in our community deserves a safe and secure path in pursuit of a life they are going to love,” McDowell said.

Watson said Austin’s unhoused population has increased significantly in recent years.

“On any given night, there’s only 1 shelter bed for every 5 persons experiencing homelessness,” Watson said.

According to the newsletter, an analysis from the City’s Homeless Services Division showed Austin needed about 1,000 additional shelter beds.

“Let me be clear, connecting people experiencing homelessness with services while in our shelters is vital in helping them to get healthier, to feel safer, to find relief from the elements, to receive job training, and to resolve their housing,” Watson said. “I believe strongly that we must create a continuum of support so that we can help our unhoused neighbors who need a place to be while we continue to build a pipeline of permanent supportive housing and address affordability issues in Austin. It can’t be all or nothing.”

In the newsletter, Watson said he appreciated Gov.r Greg Abbott’s staff and those at TDHCA that worked with him the past several months to make the investment a reality.