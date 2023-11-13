AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ballet Austin is poised to ring in the holiday season with its annual production of “The Nutcracker,” beginning in December.

The dance organization will host 15 performances between Dec. 2 and Dec. 23 at the Long Center for the Performing Arts, per a Monday release. Ballet Austin’s performance will feature Stephen Mills’ original choreography and the artistry of 150 dancers, including some Ballet Austin Academy students, officials added.

As part of this year’s rendition, “The Nutcracker” will include a live accompaniment of Tchaikovsky’s score performed by the Austin Symphony Orchestra.

“One of the most gratifying things about The Nutcracker is knowing that people are sharing their holiday tradition with us, making us a part of their family during this very special time,” Stephen Mills, Ballet Austin’s Sarah & Ernest Butler Family Fund artistic director, said in the release. “When they leave the theater, if they leave elated or inspired or just happy to be with their family members…that’s success for us.”

The production has a 120-minute runtime, comprising two 50-minute acts and a single 20-minute intermission, officials said. Alongside the show, Ballet Austin will include audience activities such as a pre-show talk detailing the makings of the production, a lounge showcase of the history of “The Nutcracker,” photo stations and gifts available for purchase.

Tickets are available online or by calling 512-476-2163 on weekdays between 12-5 p.m.