61,000 gallons of wastewater sludge leaks from line near FM 969, Austin Water performing repairs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Water responded to a sanitary sewer overflow in far east Austin Wednesday night.

The utility said it happened near the corner of FM 969 and Blue Bluff Road. That’s just past John Trevino Jr. Metro Park.

It said the overflow, which was found Tuesday, is coming from a 12-inch wastewater sludge line. Due to the leak, 61,000 gallons of wastewater sludge flowed into a storm drain that goes to Elm Creek.

The overflow was stopped at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Repairs, recovery, hauling and cleanup operations are underway.

Austin Water said the overflow doesn’t affect the drinking water supply. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was notified.

Although the amount of sludge released doesn’t exceed the 100,000-gallon threshold, Austin Water is urging the following: