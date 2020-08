AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a 60-year-old man with a high-risk medical condition last seen Thursday night in north Austin.

Tommy Husband is described by police as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds with gray hair. Husband was seen near Pecan Drive and Oak Plaza around 8 p.m. Thursday, wearing a light colored shirt, blue jeans and dark sneakers.

If you see Husband, APD is asking you to call 911 immediately.