Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN Live’s morning headlines for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six people were displaced after a fire broke out where they live in north Austin on Tuesday morning.

The Austin Fire Department said on Twitter it responded to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 11200 block of Blossom Bell Drive, where the six people lived together.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, one person was taken to St. David’s North for smoke inhalation, one person was taken to Seton Northwest for heat-related illness, and a firefighter was taken to St. David’s North for heat-related illness.