6 people escape north Austin house fire thanks to smoke alarm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six people made it out of a house fire early Friday morning thanks to their smoke alarm, the Austin Fire Department says.

AFD says one person had minor injuries, but everyone else got out of the home uninjured.

A tweet by AFD initially said four people were displaced, but AFD later told KXAN at the scene there were six people inside.

Six people escaped a house fire in north Austin early Friday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

The fire started around 3 a.m. at a home on Carnforth Drive, not far from East Parmer Lane and Dessau Road.

All six people have a place to go with other family members, AFD says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.