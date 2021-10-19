6 of Texas’s most haunted places are here in Austin — can you guess them all?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With T-minus 12 days until the spookiest day of the year, Halloween enthusiasts in Austin have something extra to celebrate: Texas’s most haunted spot is right in their backyard.
The Driskill and The Driskill Bar claimed the top two spots for the most haunted places in Texas, according to a list compiled by Yelp of restaurants, travel, lodging and other businesses. Yelp based its methodology on the keywords “haunted,” “spooky” and “ghosts,” along with total volume of reviews and ratings.
Other Austin-based haunted spots included in the Top 20 are Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill at No. 3; Clay Pit at No. 5; 1886 Cafe & Bakery at No. 13; and The Tavern at No. 15.
Here is the complete list of the Top 20 haunted spots in Texas:
- The Driskill
604 Brazos St., Austin
512-439-1234
- The Driskill Bar
604 Brazos St., Austin
512-391-7107
- Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill
303 Red River St., Austin
512-236-9599
- Menger Hotel
204 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio
210-223-4361
- Clay Pit
1601 Guadalupe St., Austin
512-322-5131
- Miss Molly’s Hotel
109 W. Exchange Ave, Fort Worth
817-626-1522
- Monteleone’s Ristorante
3023 W. Gateway Blvd., El Paso
915-801-4089
- The Emily Morgan Hotel
705 E. Houston St., San Antonio
210-225-5100
- The Adolphus, Autograph Collection
1321 Commerce St., Dallas
214-742-8200
- The Alamo
300 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio
210-225-1391
- Jefferson Hotel
124 W. Austin St., Jefferson
901-468-3551
- The Tremont House Hotel
2300 Ship Mechanic Row St., Galveston
409-763-0300
- 1886 Cafe & Bakery
604 Brazos St., Austin
512-439-1234
- St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel
300 E. Travis St., San Antonio
210-227-4392
- The Tavern
922 W. 12th St., Austin
512-320-8377
- Faust Brewing Company
499 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels
830-609-9086
- Faust Hotel
240 S. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
830-625-7791
- The Esquire Tavern
155. E. Commerce St., San Antonio
210-222-2521
- The Crockett Hotel
320 Bonham, San Antonio
210-225-6500
- VFW Post 76
10 10th St., San Antonio
210-223-4581