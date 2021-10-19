6 of Texas’s most haunted places are here in Austin — can you guess them all?

The Driskill was listed as the most haunted spot in Texas. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With T-minus 12 days until the spookiest day of the year, Halloween enthusiasts in Austin have something extra to celebrate: Texas’s most haunted spot is right in their backyard.

The Driskill and The Driskill Bar claimed the top two spots for the most haunted places in Texas, according to a list compiled by Yelp of restaurants, travel, lodging and other businesses. Yelp based its methodology on the keywords “haunted,” “spooky” and “ghosts,” along with total volume of reviews and ratings.

Other Austin-based haunted spots included in the Top 20 are Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill at No. 3; Clay Pit at No. 5; 1886 Cafe & Bakery at No. 13; and The Tavern at No. 15.

Here is the complete list of the Top 20 haunted spots in Texas: