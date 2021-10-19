6 of Texas’s most haunted places are here in Austin — can you guess them all?

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Driskill was listed as the most haunted spot in Texas. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With T-minus 12 days until the spookiest day of the year, Halloween enthusiasts in Austin have something extra to celebrate: Texas’s most haunted spot is right in their backyard.

The Driskill and The Driskill Bar claimed the top two spots for the most haunted places in Texas, according to a list compiled by Yelp of restaurants, travel, lodging and other businesses. Yelp based its methodology on the keywords “haunted,” “spooky” and “ghosts,” along with total volume of reviews and ratings.

Other Austin-based haunted spots included in the Top 20 are Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill at No. 3; Clay Pit at No. 5; 1886 Cafe & Bakery at No. 13; and The Tavern at No. 15.

Here is the complete list of the Top 20 haunted spots in Texas:

  1. The Driskill
    604 Brazos St., Austin
    512-439-1234
  2. The Driskill Bar
    604 Brazos St., Austin
    512-391-7107
  3. Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill
    303 Red River St., Austin
    512-236-9599
  4. Menger Hotel
    204 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio
    210-223-4361
  5. Clay Pit
    1601 Guadalupe St., Austin
    512-322-5131
  6. Miss Molly’s Hotel
    109 W. Exchange Ave, Fort Worth
    817-626-1522
  7. Monteleone’s Ristorante
    3023 W. Gateway Blvd., El Paso
    915-801-4089
  8. The Emily Morgan Hotel
    705 E. Houston St., San Antonio
    210-225-5100
  9. The Adolphus, Autograph Collection
    1321 Commerce St., Dallas
    214-742-8200
  10. The Alamo
    300 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio
    210-225-1391
  11. Jefferson Hotel
    124 W. Austin St., Jefferson
    901-468-3551
  12. The Tremont House Hotel
    2300 Ship Mechanic Row St., Galveston
    409-763-0300
  13. 1886 Cafe & Bakery
    604 Brazos St., Austin
    512-439-1234
  14. St. Anthony, a Luxury Collection Hotel
    300 E. Travis St., San Antonio
    210-227-4392
  15. The Tavern
    922 W. 12th St., Austin
    512-320-8377
  16. Faust Brewing Company
    499 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels
    830-609-9086
  17. Faust Hotel
    240 S. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
    830-625-7791
  18. The Esquire Tavern
    155. E. Commerce St., San Antonio
    210-222-2521
  19. The Crockett Hotel
    320 Bonham, San Antonio
    210-225-6500
  20. VFW Post 76
    10 10th St., San Antonio
    210-223-4581

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss